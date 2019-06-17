Droga5's Amazon Prime Video work shortlisted 18 times for Film Craft Cannes Lions

Droga5 London and Adam & Eve/DDB have led the Film Craft shortlists at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with 18 and 12 nominations respectively.

Droga5 London’s Amazon Prime Video, directed by Somesuch, which was released last year, portrayed how people’s lives can be changed after binge-watching shows on the platform.

Adam & Eve/DDB has been shortlisted for its John Lewis & Partners work. The Christmas campaign featuring Sir Elton John "The boy and the piano" received seven nominations in the category.

The remaining five were for its "Bohemian Rhapsody" campaign, which showed a major school production to the song by Queen.

The UK received 55 nominations in the category.

Outdoor Lions

Karmarama’s work for The British Army leads the Outdoor Cannes Lions category for UK agencies with six shortlists.

The controversial campaign "Your army needs you", which was released at the beginning of this year, targets millennials and Generation Z.

The out-of-home work, made up of posters illustrated in the style of World War One recruitment ads, turned terms such as "class clowns" and "snowflakes" into positive attributes the army is looking for in recruits.

The UK received 12 nominations overall. Adam & Eve/DDB’s work for Marmite has been shortlisted three times, with Publicis Sapient and TMW Unlimited making up the rest of the UK shortlists.

In the US Nike’s "Dream crazy" by Wieden & Kennedy Portland featuring Colin Kaepernick, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and other American athletes picked up 9 shortlists, with a further five for the follow-up work "Dream crazier".

The campaign kicked off with an image of Kaepernick – the sportsman who refused to stand for the US national anthem in protest of police brutality and racism – with the slogan: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Print & Publishing Lions

Adam & Eve/DDB received the highest number of nominations for a single UK agency in the Print & Publishing category for its Marmite work "Lovers, don’t spread the hate".

Design Lions

Work for the London Symphony Opera and BBC Two’s rebrand by BBC Creative and Superunion London led the way for UK agencies in the Design category. The shop picked up three nominations.