Dubai Lynx postponed due to coronavirus

Creative festival was due to take place next week.

Dubai Lynx: will now take place in September

Dubai Lynx, the creativity festival for the Middle East, has been postponed until September, its organisers have announced.

The event, which is co-owned by UK-based Ascential and Campaign Middle East parent company Motivate Media Group, said the decision was based on current fears about the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Dubai Lynx said: "In light of recent developments in respect to Covid-19, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Dubai Lynx festival. Our priority is absolutely the safety of our attendees, delegates and team. We are going to reschedule the festival from 8-11 March to 6-9 September 2020 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Please note that all entries will be valid for the new festival dates, along with all passes and awards seats purchased. We will keep you updated with further information."

Other events in the United Arab Emirates have also been cancelled and postponed, including the final leg of the UAE Tour cycling competition, which was cancelled after two Italian competitors tested positive for the virus.

Private schools in Dubai have been asked to cancel events to prevent the spread of the disease.

Nurseries have been closed and Emirates airline staff have been been offered both paid and unpaid voluntary leave.

Abu Dhabi newspaper The National has reported that organisers of the Dubai Expo 2020, scheduled to begin in October, are "closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday and are hopeful the virus will be under control soon".

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Middle East

