Dulux makes a dog’s dinner of Spurs sponsorship

Yesterday’s unveiling of Dulux as the first official paint supplier to Tottenham Hotspur FC degenerated into farce after the brand’s Twitter account started ridiculing the team.

The brand had to make a humiliating public apology to the club after its Twitter account acidly observed that the Dulux dog would be better in defence than the current line-up and posted a mock-up of Spurs’ empty trophy cabinet.

“We’re deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationship with @SpursOfficial. These do not reflect how proud we are to be the Official Paint Supplier of the Club. We’re investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans.”

Thanks to what may well be the work of a fan of Spurs’ bitter North London rivals Arsenal, the paint brand looks to be a safe bet to enter the annals of social media shame.

At least the wider world is now aware that the AkzoNobel-owned brand has teamed up with the Premier League’s seventh-placed team.

The launch of the partnership included the Dulux Old English Sheepdog being taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of Spurs’ White Hart Lane stadium.

Nuno Pena, AkzoNobel marketing director for UK & Ireland, said of the partnership: “Together, we are joined by a shared passion for colour. Spurs fans will know only too well the powerful impact putting on their white and blue scarves and shirts has on a matchday, and as a business we’re committed to using colour to transform lives.”

While Spurs have underperformed in the Premier League this season, they have a chance to end their long wait for silverware when they take on Man City in the EFL Cup Final on Sunday 25 April.