Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dulux makes a dog’s dinner of Spurs sponsorship

Brand makes abject apology after Twitter account goes rogue.

Dulux and Spurs: how it started ... how it 'ended'
Dulux and Spurs: how it started ... how it 'ended'

Yesterday’s unveiling of Dulux as the first official paint supplier to Tottenham Hotspur FC degenerated into farce after the brand’s Twitter account started ridiculing the team.

The brand had to make a humiliating public apology to the club after its Twitter account acidly observed that the Dulux dog would be better in defence than the current line-up and posted a mock-up of Spurs’ empty trophy cabinet.

“We’re deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationship with @SpursOfficial. These do not reflect how proud we are to be the Official Paint Supplier of the Club. We’re investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans.”

Thanks to what may well be the work of a fan of Spurs’ bitter North London rivals Arsenal, the paint brand looks to be a safe bet to enter the annals of social media shame.

At least the wider world is now aware that the AkzoNobel-owned brand has teamed up with the Premier League’s seventh-placed team.

The launch of the partnership included the Dulux Old English Sheepdog being taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of Spurs’ White Hart Lane stadium.

Nuno Pena, AkzoNobel marketing director for UK & Ireland, said of the partnership: “Together, we are joined by a shared passion for colour. Spurs fans will know only too well the powerful impact putting on their white and blue scarves and shirts has on a matchday, and as a business we’re committed to using colour to transform lives.”

While Spurs have underperformed in the Premier League this season, they have a chance to end their long wait for silverware when they take on Man City in the EFL Cup Final on Sunday 25 April.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Audience measurement: an inside view

Audience measurement: an inside view

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Promoted

April 12, 2021
Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Promoted

April 12, 2021
Why customer experience is the future of performance

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Promoted

April 06, 2021