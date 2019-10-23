Gurjit Degun
Duncan Chater exits Hearst as part of wider shake-up

UK publisher to reorganise business into three divisions.

Chater: joined Hearst in 2000
Duncan Chater, global vice-president of Hearst Digital Media, has left the company after 19 years as the business restructures its model.

Hearst UK has introduced three divisions: lifestyle and homes, luxury and entertainment, and wellness. The publisher previously comprised five divisions.

A company statement explained that this means advertisers would find it easier to work with the publisher.

Hearst said: "We have done this as we believe there are clear cross-brand alignments within these distinct divisions in terms of both audiences and advertising partners, which will make us even easier to navigate and do business with."

It is thought that there could be other departures from the business as a result of these changes. A Hearst spokeswoman added: "The repurposing of our business will result in some job changes, with investment in growth areas and downgrading in others."

However, Hearst confirmed that there will be no print closures.

Chater was most recently responsible for digital transformation, revenue growth, operations, marketing and research for Hearst's digital business globally. He took on the role in March 2018.

He joined the company – which publishes Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping – as advertising manager for Esquire in 2000. He became chief revenue officer in 2016 and rose to chief brand officer a year later.

In addition, Campaign understands that Hearst is to focus more on three international regions, away from the current global and country model. The publisher declined to comment on this.

Last month, James Wildman was named president of Hearst Magazines Europe, in addition to his UK responsibilities. It means that he adds Italy, the Netherlands and Spain to his remit.

Hearst’s statement added: "We are continually transforming our business into an ever-more agile and future-facing media company that will continue to thrive in our evolving world. We are investing in the development and repurposing of our structure to ensure both the quality of our premium products and the optimal servicing of our clients’ marketing objectives."

