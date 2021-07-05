Dunelm appoints Creature as its creative agency

Homewares retailer Dunelm has appointed Creature as its retained creative agency following a competitive pitch process.

Creature is tasked with defining and bringing to life Dunelm's new brand purpose across all consumer channels: broadcast, sponsorship, community marketing and internal comms; as well as helping the retailer connect with its customers in a "meaningful way".

Incumbent MullenLowe took part in the three-way pitch, which did not involve an intermediary. Laurence Green, executive partner, MullenLowe, said: "We've worked with Dunelm for six years and we have loved it. We've helped propel them from retail's best kept secret to a brand-led business, and now the UK's number-one homeware retailer. We wish them all success in the next stage of the journey."

Despite store closures in the second quarter due to the pandemic, in the six months ending 26 December 2020, Dunelm reported a strong sales increase of 23% year on year, bolstered by a 111% increase in online sales.

Commenting on Creature's appointment, David Murdin, marketing director, Dunelm, said: "We're proud to be the homeware brand that celebrates perfectly imperfect homes, and have never been more confident about Dunelm's future.

"However, like many retailers, the past 18 months have made us reflect on how we stay better connected to our customers and colleagues, while continuing to focus on growth.

"Throughout this process, Creature consistently showed a strong understanding of our ambitions. I've no doubt their bold creativity will help us make our ambition a reality. I'm excited to see the work we create together. It also helps that they are a really lovely bunch."

Creature and Dunelm will begin working together immediately.

Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive of Creature, said: "This has been a spectacular pitch process, with a brilliant team, a tonne of brilliant work, against an agency I couldn't admire more, and honestly, we couldn't be more chuffed. Dunelm is such a lovely, massive brand, with a bloody brilliant, massive story to tell, and we can't wait to help them tell it."