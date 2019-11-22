Gurjit Degun
Duracell powers up for media review

Incumbent is Publicis Media.

Duracell: pink bunny stars superhero in latest ads
Duracell has called a review of its media planning and buying requirements.

The account is currently with Publicis Media’s Starcom. The agency has been working on the business since when it was owned by Procter & Gamble, which sold it to Berkshire Hathaway in 2014.

ID Comms is running the process, which is understood to be in the early stages.

Earlier this year, Duracell awarded its global above-the-line creative account to Wunderman Thompson UK. The agency continued to use the pink bunny mascot in the ads, but gave it a voice and positioned it as a superhero.

Duracell said in a statement: "As part of our commitment to the ongoing development of Duracell's media and marketing arrangements, we periodically evaluate all marketing services suppliers to ensure we maintain the best working relationships to support our strategic goals. The review is being managed by ID Comms."

A spokesman for ID Comms would not comment and referred questions to Duracell. Publicis Media declined to comment.

