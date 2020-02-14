Durex challenges sexual norms in major brand relaunch on Valentine's Day

Durex is rallying against repressive sexual conventions as it relaunches on Valentine’s Day.

Created by Havas London, the new positioning and visual identity will see the 91-year-old brand challenge sexual taboos, stigmas and outdated attitudes in favour of more positive and inclusive ones about sex. All of Durex’s marketing and communications globally will reflect this new message, with the aim of normalising good sex for all, no matter what it looks like.

Durex unveiled the new branding on Valentine’s Day, when many of these conventions are held most strongly, to bust the myth that good sex can only happen on special occasions. It released an open letter that begins: "What if this Valentine’s we challenge sexual norms."

It continues: "So what if we take a stand for sex? Worry less about how it ‘should’ look. Celebrate how it can feel. Where porn’s not the norm. And STDs are kinda real. Women aren’t judged too quick. Guys aren’t told they need a big ****."

Ads reveal the realities of sex, with lines such as: "We’re faking it. Two out of three of us are not fully satisfied with our sex lives."

The statistics in the campaign are from Durex’s global sex survey in 2017 that showed a sexual landscape in flux. While the growth of the internet has brought more openness, discussion and exploration of sex, simultaneously it has perpetuated much confusion, disconnection and unrealistic representations, the survey results showed.

The work was created by John Ogunmuyiwa and the media agency is Zenith.

Elliot Harris, RB (owner of Durex) global executive creative director at Havas, said: "This might be the most important piece of work we ever do. Durex is a huge brand with a unique and vital role in culture. It has genuine influence and the capability to enact real change.

"This new brand purpose will lead to healthier conversations around, and attitudes towards, sex – but also greater inclusion and acceptance for those who might not always experience it. To have a brand like Durex publicly and proudly on your side makes a difference."