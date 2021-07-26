Simon Gwynn
Durex welcomes back sex without restrictions with 'Freedom' billboards

Use of a condom wrapper tacitly reminds people to enjoy their returning freedom responsibly.

Durex: tactical ads come after lifting of Covid restrictions
Durex: tactical ads come after lifting of Covid restrictions

Durex has launched billboards celebrating the fact that for the first time since March 2020, people can have sex with no restrictions.

The campaign, created by Amy-Rose Lynch at Havas London, simply features an image of a condom wrapper with the brand's name replaced by the word "Freedom". Under this are the words: "It’s here. Enjoy it."

During the three English national lockdowns in spring 2020, November 2020 and the first months of 2021, most people were prohibited from visiting anyone else's home, making sex impossible for people who did not live with a partner or were able to form a "sex bubble". 

The situation also resulted in some couples choosing to move in together sooner than they would have planned, although the pressures of lockdown also forced other couples apart.

With the lifting of all Covid restrictions in England last week, people are now free to have sex without having to consider limitations on their behaviour.

Lindsay Forbes, marketing manager at Durex, said: “It’s been a long 16 months. Lockdowns and enduring Covid restrictions have disrupted all our lives in a massive way; not least, people’s dating and sex lives.

“Durex is perfectly placed to allow people to have satisfying sex now restrictions have been lifted, and we’re excited for them to enjoy their rediscovered sexual freedom… responsibly.”

The use of a condom wrapper on the striking billboards, which will appear across London for the next week, tacitly reminds people to enjoy their returning freedom responsibly.

The work also recalls Durex’s mid-lockdown TV and outdoor campaign, "Let’s not go back to normal", which decried "rubbish excuses for not wearing a condom", "shaming women for even carrying one", and "one million needless STIs, every single day".

