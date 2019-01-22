Brittaney Kiefer
Durex's playful new ad wants to destigmatise female sexual discomfort

Women shouldn't have to put up with uncomfortable sex, the brand says.

Durex has launched a global marketing campaign that takes a candid look at the realities of female sexual discomfort. 

The ad, created by Havas London, starts by celebrating women who have pushed against archaic attitudes to their bodies, life choices and equal rights. It then poses the question: "Why do we still put up with uncomfortable sex?" 

It ends with a call to action: "Ladies, let’s lube."

While many women may experience discomfort during sex, few talk about it and less than 50% do something about the problem, according to Durex. Yet women naturally feel drier during two-thirds of their cycle. 

The campaign aims to normalise lubrication and promotes Durex Naturals Intimate Gel. It will run on TV, social media, online and at UK Boots and Superdrug stores, alongside a hub featuring information and Q&As. 

Claudia Bencini, senior brand manager at Durex, said: "We’re on a mission to liberate women from sexual discomfort – currently the norm, but only because many women don’t realise the effect of their cycle on natural lubrication levels. That’s why, for the first time in this category, we’re focusing specifically on women – giving them the inspiration, knowledge, tools and product to enjoy sex without compromise."

The work was created by Anna Jobbins and Kate Lloyd, and directed by Harry Bradbeer through Park Village. Bradbeer has also shot the TV series Killing Eve and Fleabag.

Lynsey Atkin, creative director at Havas London, added: "Nothing much beats good sex. So putting up with being uncomfortable, slapping on a brave face and going through the motions because ‘that’s just how it is’ has no place in today’s bedrooms or backseats. We wanted to have a bit of fun (because, sex), raise some knowing smiles, point out the solution and ensure being a bit dry down there when everything else says ‘yes f*ckng please’ definitely isn’t something for anyone to feel bad about."

