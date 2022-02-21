Dylan Williams departs Droga5 London

Dylan Williams, chief strategy officer at Droga5 London, has left the agency.

He resigned last month and there are no current plans to replace him. Damien Le Castrec, head of strategy, is leading the strategy team.

Williams has been in the role since 2016 and has often featured as a top ad planner in Campaign's lists. Last year, he was praised for his work improving black representation across marketing.

A spokeswoman for Accenture Interactive (which owns Droga5) said: "We don't comment on matters relating to former employees."

Before working at Droga5 London, Williams was global chief strategy and innovation officer at Publicis Worldwide. Prior to this he worked at Mother for 10 years as partner and chief strategic officer.