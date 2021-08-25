E4's Married at First Sight UK signs up Palmer's as sponsor

Skincare brand Palmer's has signed up to sponsor E4 reality show, Married at First Sight UK, which starts on 30 August. The sponsorship will launch around the new series on E4 and Channel 4’s streaming platform All 4.

Palmer’s will use the sponsorship to showcase its range of products, including its Coconut Oil Formula Body and Hair Range, its self-tanning range and its new Coconut Oil Formula Facial range.

Married At First Sight UK will air from Monday to Thursdays at 9pm, with Married at First Sight: Afters airing every Thursday night after the main show.

Zahira Beddou, marketing director of Palmer’s, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring such an exciting show, that has a huge and cult-like following.

"The Married at First Sight UK sponsorship provides the brand with a fantastic platform to connect with a core female audience and showcase the depth of the Palmer’s range," she added.

Antony Newfield, business director at John Ayling & Associates, Palmer's media agency, which brokered the deal, said: “The show will not only allow Palmer’s to showcase the breadth of their product offering but will reach the brand’s sweet-spot, young, female audience.”

Last month, Channel 4 unveiled its campaign to promote the show. The work includes a spot by 4Creative featuring an excited couple at the altar, whose faces gradually fall as they are asked whether they will honour their vows of matrimony, even if the other turns out to be "one of those people who claps when planes land" or "believes the world is flat".