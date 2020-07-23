EA Sports alleviates the post-season blues with Fifa 21 ad starring Eric Cantona

EA Sports has launched a spot teasing the release of Fifa 21 as the current season of the Premier League draws to an end this weekend.

Created in-house by EA Games using home-filmed footage from players, the online ad shows Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Atlético Madrid’s Joao Félix as they discuss their upbringing and passion for their clubs while playing the game itself.

Joining these players is ex-footballer Eric Cantona, who plays the game as a younger version of himself.

Merging real-world and gameplay components, the work was created by Paul Marr and Donal O’Keeffe, and directed by Keane Pearce Shaw through Riff Raff and MPC.

O’Keeffe, art director at MPC, said: "Each player was given a camera and was tasked to provide self-shot footage taken from the comfort of their own homes and surroundings.

"However, for this film each footballer was given a collection of old and new camera types, which meant that the film automatically feels very warm and personal, like we’re getting a rare glimpse into our football heroes lives, their thoughts and aspirations."

Last year’s Fifa 20 spot featured "sporting disruptors", including footballers Jadon Sancho and Megan Rapinoe and boxer Anthony Joshua in a bid to challenge public perceptions of the beautiful game. It was created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Just one week before the UK’s lockdown (10 March), EA Sports partnered Adidas to create a data-driven product, "GMR", which uses real-life football skills to improve players' performance on Fifa Mobile.