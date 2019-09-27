EA Sports challenges perceptions of football with Fifa 20 trailer

EA Sports has launched its latest iteration of the long-running Fifa series with a spot, by Adam & Eve/DDB, celebrating football disruptors.

Featuring stars including footballers Jadon Sancho and Megan Rapinoe, and boxer Anthony Joshua, the ad shows how players who are seen as "wrong" in the public eye often revolutionise the way football is perceived and played – either on the pitch, in the street or in the game.

"There has always been a ‘right’ way to do things in football," Mat Goff, joint chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, said. "The global Fifa community are constantly making and breaking their own rules to show that wrong is the new right and changing the game for the better."

This is part of EA Sports’ "Break new ground" campaign, which includes a series of stories showcasing famous innovators from across the sport, including Raheem Sterling and Lisa Zimouche.

EA Sports has also opened a football pitch – designed with the help of Joshua – to celebrate the game's release today (27 September).

The work was written by Richard Gayton, art directed by Darren Beresford and directed by Yann Demange through Pulse Films. The media agency is M/SIX.