EA Sports opens football pitch to launch Fifa 20

EA Sports, owned by Electronic Arts, has opened a football pitch to celebrate the launch of new game Fifa 20.

Boxer, Anthony Joshua helped to create the design and was inspired by his childhood playing street football. He worked with local artist and designer Jordan Dawson on the look of the space.

Called the "Lion’s den", it features two lion heads facing each other on either side of the pitch, camouflage-style walls and a compass marking the four areas of London in each corner.

The five-a-side pitch, located at Power League Shoreditch in London, is open for hire with 250 hours of free playing time donated to the community by EA Sports. It will remain open to the public until summer 2020.

The experience is inspired by the introduction of Volta, a street football variant, to the Fifa franchise.

Samantha Ebelthite, UK and Ireland country manager at Electronic Arts, said: "We always strive to blur the lines between the virtual and real worlds of football and this latest initiative is no different. Volta football in Fifa 20 is all about expression, where the streets influence the pitches that matches are played on. This was why we chose to partner with Anthony Joshua to provide an authentic personal perspective on the design."

Fifa 20 will be available worldwide on Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC on 27 September.