Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

East London hot chocolate salon to pop up for Fairtrade Fortnight

Drinks will cost a day's wage for a cocoa farmer.

East London hot chocolate salon to pop up for Fairtrade Fortnight

The Fairtrade Foundation is setting up a temporary cafe to bring to life how Fairtrade-certified products make a difference to people in the developing world.

Rosine’s Hot Chocolate Salon, named after a real cocoa farmer from Côte d’Ivoire, will be found inside a Dalston newsagents between 25 February and 7 March, during Fairtrade Fortnight.

Hot chocolates will be priced at £1.82, which is the living daily wage for a cocoa farmer (although the typical daily wage is 74p), according to the Fairtrade Foundation.

Celebrity chefs Melissa Hemsley, Tess Ward and Tom Hunt have each created a special hot chocolate for the menu.

Guests will also be treated to authentic West African jazz music, surprise appearances from celebrity ambassadors and an opportunity to hear the compelling stories behind the cocoa farmers supported by Fairtrade.

Julia Nicoara, head of brand and marketing at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: "The experience allows chocolate lovers to interact with the very people who make their favourite delight possible. This is not just any pop-up; visitors are engaged in the lives of the cocoa farmers behind a bar of chocolate."

The Fairtrade Foundation is working with creative agency Glimpse and PR shop Munch on the activity.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

February 06, 2019
How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

Promoted

February 05, 2019
The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019