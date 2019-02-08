East London hot chocolate salon to pop up for Fairtrade Fortnight

The Fairtrade Foundation is setting up a temporary cafe to bring to life how Fairtrade-certified products make a difference to people in the developing world.

Rosine’s Hot Chocolate Salon, named after a real cocoa farmer from Côte d’Ivoire, will be found inside a Dalston newsagents between 25 February and 7 March, during Fairtrade Fortnight.

Hot chocolates will be priced at £1.82, which is the living daily wage for a cocoa farmer (although the typical daily wage is 74p), according to the Fairtrade Foundation.

Celebrity chefs Melissa Hemsley, Tess Ward and Tom Hunt have each created a special hot chocolate for the menu.

Guests will also be treated to authentic West African jazz music, surprise appearances from celebrity ambassadors and an opportunity to hear the compelling stories behind the cocoa farmers supported by Fairtrade.

Julia Nicoara, head of brand and marketing at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: "The experience allows chocolate lovers to interact with the very people who make their favourite delight possible. This is not just any pop-up; visitors are engaged in the lives of the cocoa farmers behind a bar of chocolate."

The Fairtrade Foundation is working with creative agency Glimpse and PR shop Munch on the activity.