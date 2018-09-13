Alex Brownsell
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

EasyJet gets emotional with campaign celebrating the wonder of air travel

EasyJet has adopted a more "emotional" positioning with its new €12m (£10.7m) brand campaign, "Imagine where we can take you".

The pan-European campaign, created by VCCP, is easyJet’s first major brand push since the appointment of Lis Blair as chief marketing officer earlier this year, and seeks to "inspire" consumers with the "wonder of air travel".

A 60-second TV ad, set to the soundtrack of Dreams by Cat Power, features a dream-like sequence depicting the range of destinations available when travelling with easyJet, including beach holidays, skiing trips and city breaks.

It follows the plane flying above the clouds and a patchwork of European destinations, and pointedly includes a shot of easyJet pilot Diana Gomes da Silva, a continuation of easyJet’s campaign to combat gender stereotyping in the aviation industry.

The new ad debuts tomorrow (14 September) evening during Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

The TV, print, cinema, social and digital campaign was created by Seb Housden and Ben McCarthy, and shot by directing team The Sacred Egg through Riff Raff Film. OMD UK has handled media planning and buying.

"This new brand campaign moves easyJet to a more emotional positioning as we continue our growth across Europe, using beautiful and imaginative travel imagery to inspire our customers," Blair said.

"With over 1,000 routes our customers can reach so many great experiences across Europe, and this new campaign captures this with a moving and engaging creative concept." 

