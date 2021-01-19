Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

EasyJet helps housebound Brits dream of escape with extended social ads

Campaign features a series of relaxing landscapes.

EasyJet has launched a quartet of extended social media ads to soothe locked down consumers dreaming of a relaxing break.

Created by VCCP, “3 minute escapes” shows four idyllic scenes – including a Budapest cityscape, a sun-kissed Greek coastline and Austrian ski slopes – alongside the hashtag “#HolidayDreaming”, reminding the housebound masses of just how lovely life was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Each three-minute clip launched yesterday (18 January) across easyJet’s Instagram channel, with three more videos set to be unveiled next week. The campaign also includes shorter cuts in different video formats.

They were created by Ash McMahon and Andy Wilks, and directed by David Masterman through VCCP. Media is handled by OMD.

Lucy Outram, head of brand and central marketing for easyJet, said: “While we are unable to travel on holiday right now, we hope that these serene and peaceful videos of our favourite European locations will provide the public with some well-deserved time to take a little break until we can welcome them back on board in the coming months.”

In June last year, easyJet celebrated its first day back flying following Europe’s first Covid-19 lockdown with a campaign, “Europening”.

Masterman, creative director at VCCP, added: “With these films we wanted to give everyone a little reminder of just how therapeutic travel really is, and how it will be again, once we're on the other side.”

In December travel brand TUI revamped a previous campaign showcasing the joys of going abroad.

