EasyJet inspires travellers to 'rediscover Europe' in new brand campaign

EasyJet has launched a new integrated brand campaign devised by VCCP London in an attempt to inspire people to travel again after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

It is the airline's first pan-European campaign since the start of the pandemic and comprises TV, print, social and digital executions across the UK and “core markets” in Europe.

According to VCCP, the campaign also marks a new brand direction for easyJet, with an increased focus on championing diversity and inclusion in aviation.

In addition, the campaign highlights easyJet’s work to offset carbon emissions from its flights at no extra cost to customers.

The business is also working alongside industry partners to accelerate the development of zero-emissions technologies.

At the heart of the new campaign is a 60-second TVC that will go live in the UK on 25 March.

The film was directed by Nick Ball, who has worked on campaigns such as “For when it’s time'' for Extra and “Money calm bull” for MoneySuperMarket.

The film opens with easyJet cabin crew leading a “flock” of passengers down a runway. With their help, the passengers prepare for take-off, gathering pace on the tarmac until they lift off, physically taking flight to their dream destinations.

The playful story culminates with an easyJet plane appearing, with pilots guiding the flight into the sunset.

As part of the campaign, easyJet has also revamped its visual brand identity.

All of the media buying and planning was undertaken by OMD UK and the campaign launches on TV and across AV, OLV, VOD, social and display in the UK from 25 March. It will follow in European markets including France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

Richard Sherwood, easyJet customer and marketing director, said: “EasyJet has always been restless. Since our beginnings we have been a disruptor and continue to challenge ourselves and the industry to ask: ‘what’s next’?

“More than ever, consumers are looking for brands that they trust and share the same values with, and while we see that there is pent-up demand to travel across Europe, with many wanting to make up for lost time and enjoy all of the experiences travel has to offer, people don’t want to enjoy travel at any cost.”

On the new brand identity, he added: "We want to empower customers with the knowledge and choices to fulfil their aspirations as next generation travellers, by working towards a future where it’s possible to fly without leaving a footprint, creating an inclusive and diverse business that’s driven to shape next generation travel, all while keeping holidays easy and affordable for our customers and communities where we fly.”

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP, added: “There aren't many things we've missed as much as travel these past couple of years. Its importance has never been more apparent. EasyJet is doing amazing things with a view to the future and this campaign is how we're going to talk about those things.”