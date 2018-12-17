Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

EasyJet and Luton Airport create Christmas lightshow

The festive light display covered an A320 Airbus.

EasyJet and London Luton Airport have created a festive lightshow across a 120ft aircraft.

The A320 Airbus had lighting that at one point showed it covered in wrapping paper, and at another time there was the illusion of gifts falling out of the doors. There were more than 850,000 choreographed light sequences.

The show was synced to Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. It was part of the airport’s 80th anniversary celebrations.

Tina Milton, director of cabin services at easyJet, said: "Most people who work in a regular office get to partake in festive decorating, so we laid down the challenge to ground crew to create the most spectacular light show featuring a plane."

The campaign was created by James Herring and Sam Corry at PR agency Taylor Herring. The show was delivered by lighting effects company Projection Artworks, with production managed by Max Gheysens at St Marks Studios.

