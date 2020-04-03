Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

EasyJet scraps CMO role as Lis Blair exits

Blair has been at airline since 2012 and was appointed CMO in 2018.

EasyJet will scrap the position of chief marketing officer when current CMO Lis Blair leaves the airline after eight years.

A spokeswoman said: "In the current climate, and following Lis' decision to leave, we have decided not to replace the role like for like and to restructure the board such that marketing, customer, digital and insight will now report directly into Robert Carey, chief commercial officer."

She added: "Under Lis’ leadership brand consideration, value perceptions and affinity have all reached their highest levels across Europe."

The decision follows that of bedroom furniture retailer Dreams, which earlier this week parted ways with CMO Tony Holdway and abolished the role in a restructure.

EasyJet last week made the decision to ground its entire fleet for two months and furloughed 4,000 of its 9,000 UK staff, following the introduction of travel restrictions in most European countries that have caused demand to collapse.

Rival Ryanair has said it expects to run "minimal, if any" routes during April and May, while British Airways yesterday furloughed 30,000 staff and Virgin Atlantic is seeking a state bailout.

Blair was appointed CMO in spring 2018 in an apparent U-turn, after easyJet said it would replace former CMO Peter Duffy with a chief digital officer. Blair, who has also worked at Barclays and Audi, joined easyJet in 2012 as head of CRM and insight.

Writing for Campaign in October, Blair discussed her decision to remove price messaging from easyJet’s brand campaigns – reversing an advertising policy championed by former chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, now in charge of ITV.

