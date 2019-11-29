Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

EasyJet takes playful approach to promote package holidays

Spot revolves around game of hide and seek.


EasyJet has launched its first multimillion-pound campaign to promote its package-holiday service, easyJet Holidays.

Created by VCCP, "Hide and seek" follows a group of holidaymakers as they undertake a massive game of (you guessed it) hide and seek, spanning a series of European getaways – including a beach in the Algarve, a souk in Marrakech and the mountains of Iceland – to highlight the range of destinations and hotels available through easyJet Holidays.

It was written by Peter Reid, art directed by Rob Ellis and directed by Alaska (Gustavo Moraes and Marco Lafer) through Iconoclast. The media agency is OMD.

"EasyJet has been a pioneer in transforming travel for almost 25 years and we are now bringing that spirit to the holidays sector with modern, flexible and relevant holidays for today’s holidaymaker," Mary Newcombe, marketing director at easyJet, said.

"We know that holidays are a joyful time and easyJet Holidays will make it easy for our customers to find and book their perfect holiday with all the ease, flexibility and quality people have come to expect from easyJet."

The spot makes its TV debut this evening (29 November) during Gogglebox on Channel 4 and will be supported by cinema, print, out-of-home, PR and social media activity.

It follows easyJet's 2018 fantastical spot "Imagine", which aimed to inspire people to dream about their next getaway.

Earlier this month, easyJet announced plans to offset carbon emissions from all flights globally.

