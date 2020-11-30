EBay makes winning bid for Asos marketer Eve Williams

EBay has appointed Eve Williams, previously global brand experience director at Asos, as its UK chief marketing officer.

Williams starts today (30 November) and succeeds former CMO Gareth Jones, who left the business in March after five years to become CMO at Farfetch.

She joins after seven years at online fashion retailer Asos. Williams has been global brand experience director since 2016, a role including responsibility for marketing and customer programmes, creative, content, consumer comms and social output.

Before that, she spent seven years at Omnicom-owned contract publisher Cedar Communications, producing content for brands British Airways, Tesco, O2 and TUI.

Rob Hattrell, head of eBay Europe and senior vice-president, said: “With all the change in the lives of consumers and the continued evolution of the ecommerce market, Eve's role is more important than ever in helping us introduce and elevate the eBay brand to new buyers and sellers and to continue to engage the 28 million people who shop with us today.

"Eve’s brilliant digital and brand marketing experience, creative flair and customer insight is a tremendous asset as we drive eBay forward in a dramatically changing and fast paced environment.”