Ebay seeks second European agency in a year after VCCP split

Just two months after appointing VCCP, eBay made the decision to consolidate all of its global advertising into its US agency, 72andSunny.

The Amsterdam shop of the MDC Partners agency has since created a number of campaigns for Europe.

The auction site is now looking for a shop to create additional work for EMEA, while 72andSunny will continue as global strategic creative agency. It has contacted agencies with a request for credentials.

VCCP told Campaign it would not be pitching again.

Adrian Coleman, founding partner and group chief executive, said: "We were appointed by eBay following a four-way competitive pitch in March last year but by May, we were informed the business was going to be consolidated globally and the US agency 72andSunny was handed the European business. We haven't worked with eBay since June and have no plans to repitch."

Before VCCP was appointed, eBay’s European advertising was handled by DDB Europe – including Adam & Eve/DDB.

Ebay said it planned to continue brand platform "Fill your cart with colour", which aims to champion individuality and self-expression.