Simon Gwynn
Added 32 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ebay seeks second European agency in a year after VCCP split

Ebay is looking for a supporting executing agency for Europe, less than a year after it appointed VCCP as lead creative agency for the continent.

Ebay seeks second European agency in a year after VCCP split

Just two months after appointing VCCP, eBay made the decision to consolidate all of its global advertising into its US agency, 72andSunny.

The Amsterdam shop of the MDC Partners agency has since created a number of campaigns for Europe.

The auction site is now looking for a shop to create additional work for EMEA, while 72andSunny will continue as global strategic creative agency. It has contacted agencies with a request for credentials.

VCCP told Campaign it would not be pitching again.

Adrian Coleman, founding partner and group chief executive, said: "We were appointed by eBay following a four-way competitive pitch in March last year but by May, we were informed the business was going to be consolidated globally and the US agency 72andSunny was handed the European business. We haven't worked with eBay since June and have no plans to repitch."

Before VCCP was appointed, eBay’s European advertising was handled by DDB Europe – including Adam & Eve/DDB.

Ebay said it planned to continue brand platform "Fill your cart with colour", which aims to champion individuality and self-expression.

Topics

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track