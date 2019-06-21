Kim Benjamin
EBay sends Buzz Lightyear into space (for real) in Toy Story 4 partnership

Fourth film in Pixar series is out today (21 June).


EBay has partnered Disney to create an unusual listing on the site to mark the release of Toy Story 4.

It challenged YouTube personality Ladbaby to launch Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger character from the Pixar film series, into space. The action figure is now being auctioned on the site, with the listing ending on 23 June. Fans are being encouraged to bid on the figure via a video. 

The stunt aims to inspire parents to list some of their children's old toys on the online marketplace. It is also raising funds for children's charity Together for Short Lives. 

Murray Lambell, vice-president of trading at eBay UK, said: "We’ve been blown away by the incredible efforts to make Buzz Lightyear’s dreams come true and send him into space, hopefully making him the most valuable Buzz in the world.

"EBay for Charity is thrilled to support the release of Toy Story 4 and hope to raise as much money as possible for Together for Short Lives."

The video was created in-house by eBay and Ladbaby. Disney has a long-standing partnership with eBay. For the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it challenged YouTuber Colin Furze to build a replica of a TIE silencer, a vehicle from the sci-fi franchise, using only parts he was able to source on eBay.

