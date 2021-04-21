Ebiquity launches responsible media tool to ‘drive positive change’

Ebiquity has unveiled a “dedicated solution” aimed at giving brands global oversight of their media investment tracked against ethical and sustainability criteria.

The “ESG framework” will provide advertisers with information on issues such as a media or tech platform’s policy and record on diversity and equal opportunities, environmental sustainability and its efforts to improve consumer privacy and data protection.

The metrics used are sourced either directly from publicly available data on the corporations, or through recognised organisations that gather such data.

Ebiquity said this will help brands “improve investment decisions and demonstrate to their boards and shareholders that they are investing with a conscience”. The company added that now was the time to “drive positive change”.

However, the media auditing firm will not make recommendations to clients on whether to invest in the platform.

Steve Pollack, head of media communications at Nestlé UK and Ireland, said the confectioner was “actively exploring… how our media choices can be more responsible”.

“We believe that brands should stop being indiscriminate about their spends and focus on trading with media and platforms that match their own environmental, diversity and sustainability policies and ideals," he said.

As part of its drive to back this agenda, Ebiquity has promoted digital consultant Francesca Leronni to the new position of group director of responsible media.

Other measures launched recently with the aim of helping advertisers incorporate ethical considerations in their media investment decisions include the "Ecoffectiveness" metric from Purpose Disrupters that links profit to carbon output in mathematical terms.