Gideon Spanier
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits media auditing

Revenues still slumped by a quarter because of Covid-19.

Unilever: working with Ebiquity
Unilever: working with Ebiquity

Ebiquity, the media auditing and analytics company, has picked up 20 clients this year from Accenture since the consulting giant announced it was quitting its media auditing practice.

Nick Waters, the new chief executive of Ebiquity, who was previously executive chairman at Dentsu Aegis Network in the UK and Ireland, said the company “has made good progress in securing significant new clients as Accenture exits the sector”.

Ebiquity said the 20 new clients were worth £5m on an annualised basis, across up to 40 markets, and named all of them in an investor presentation. They included BMW, Daimler, Orange, Unilever and Walgreens.

"Significant" wins were chiefly in Spain, France, Germany, the UK and the US.

Accenture announced it was stopping media auditing in February and ceased involvement on 31 August, the end of the consulting giant’s financial year.

Growth in new clients was a bright spot for Ebiquity in a tough set of financial results, as revenues slumped 24% to £26.8m in the six months to 30 June because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the knock-on effect on advertising expenditure.

Ebiquity, which advises hundreds of global advertisers on their media spend, revealed how coronavirus had affected different client sectors. Revenues from the automotive sector crashed 50% but consumer packaged goods were up 11%.

Ebiquity had lacklustre topline growth and was loss-making even before Covid-19, and Waters plans to give a strategic update at a capital markets day in November.

Ebiquity was combative in its investor presentation, claiming "other global firms – eg PwC, Deloitte lack specialist depth" and "specialist competitors lack our geographic spread, breadth and depth of capability".

Media auditing is a small but important sector that involves checking clients’ advertising spend with agencies and media owners and ensuring agencies are compliant with their contracts.

Industry rivals claimed Accenture faced a potential conflict of interest because its own agency business, Accenture Interactive, was competing with some of the agencies that its separate media auditing division was auditing and benchmarking.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to get ahead post-Covid: brand building and performance marketing

How to get ahead post-Covid: brand building and performance marketing

Promoted

September 17, 2020
Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Promoted

September 16, 2020
Six top tips for a new way of working

Six top tips for a new way of working

Promoted

September 15, 2020
How the IPA plans to drive agencies' relevance and prosperity

How the IPA plans to drive agencies' relevance and prosperity

Promoted

September 15, 2020