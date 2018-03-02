Gideon Spanier
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Ebiquity report rings 'alarm' as advertisers under-value traditional media

Brands are under-investing in traditional media because they wrongly perceive that digital media is more effective at brand-building, according to a new report by Ebiquity for Radiocentre.

Ebiquity report rings 'alarm' as advertisers under-value traditional media

The report, called Re-evaluating media: What the evidence reveals about the true worth of media for brand advertisers, talked to 116 marketers and agency leaders to identify 12 key attributes for their media campaigns and then used 75 industry studies from the recent past to assess how different media performed against those criteria.

It found "a significant mismatch between industry perceptions and what the evidence says".

The evidence from the 75 industry studies showed TV and radio were best for brand-building on a range of attributes, followed by newspapers, magazines and out of home, and most digital media ranked lower.

This is at odds with marketing decision-makers' perception that online video and social media were second only to TV in importance for brand-building.

Morag Blazey, managing principal of Ebiquity, a media auditing and analytics firm, which advises hundreds of advertisers, said "alarm bells have been ringing for some time" about the effectiveness of digital media.

She added that Ebiquity’s "independent, impartial and robust re-evaluation of the value of media for brand-building" showed "it is time for the industry to re-balance their use of media to optimise advertising budgets".

Radio was particularly "undervalued", according to the report, because the evidence showed it was second in importance for brand-building and yet it ranked only sixth in terms of marketers’ and agency leaders’ perceptions.

Mark Barber, planning director at Radiocentre, the trade body for commercial radio, said: "Personal bias is impacting on [advertisers’] perceptions which impact on which media they’re using."

He said the report is important because it compared "individual media across a range of criteria" and brought all the data together in one place.

"In doing so, we hope that radio will rightfully be considered more often for brand-building campaigns," he explained.

Not bashing digital media

Barber stressed that Radiocentre was not looking to bash digital media channels. "They just need to up their game to demonstrate their effectiveness," he said.

Ebiquity echoed that point about a lack of evidence, saying: "There is little such research for online media and this is something we think the online industry should invest in."

Radiocentre reported earlier this week that commercial radio revenues in the UK hit a record £679.2m in 2017 but Barber said: "I think we’re still hugely undervalued by advertisers. Radio is only about 5.5% to 6% of UK display ad revenues when audio accounts for 18% of time spent with the medium."

Among the findings in the report are:

  • Targeting is the most important attribute for an advertiser’s media campaign. The evidence shows radio is the top medium for targeting and yet it is ranked among the lowest by perception.

  • Return on investment is highest for TV and radio but advertisers "overestimate the value of online and social video" for delivering ROI.

  • Interviewees placed online video and display top for transparent third-party audience measurement whereas "the evidence shows that traditional media comes out top and online video is bottom".

  • Perception and the evidence were broadly similar when it came to recognising that traditional media is best for triggering an emotional response.

    • The report runs to more than 30 pages and 12 of them are appendices with details of the evidence.

    Barber maintained the analysis, which includes a qualitative weighting of marketers’ and agency leaders’ views as well as quantitative measures, is robust.

    "I don’t think anyone’s produced anything like it, with the exception of the IPA’s The Long and The Short Of It."

    Ebiquity’s work for Radiocentre follows last year’s study on "short-termism" by Enders Analysis for Magnetic, the trade body for magazines, which also looked at the whole media marketplace.

    Enders warned the mix between long-term brand-building and short-term direct response had shifted from an ideal 50-50 balance to 40-60 as advertisers were shifting their spend away from traditional media into online media.

    Broadcasters, publishers, OOH and other traditional media owners have been working increasingly collaboratively to assess the effectiveness of advertising as the Google-Facebook duopoly has been sucking up much of the digital growth.

    Topics

    Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

    Read exclusive registrant only articles

    Read more articles each month

    Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

    Register Now
    Already Registered?

    Forgotten password?

    Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

    Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

    Become a member

    Looking for a new job?

    Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

    Create an Alert Now

    Partner content

    AGENCY
    Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile
    Added 41 hours ago
    Georganna Simpson

    Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

    MEDIA
    How to ramp up your mobile experience

    Promoted

    March 02, 2018

    How to ramp up your mobile experience

    BRANDS
    'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

    Promoted

    February 28, 2018

    'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

    MEDIA
    Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

    Promoted

    February 28, 2018

    Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)