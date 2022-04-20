Ecologi unveils carbon-sucking billboard in latest campaign

Ecologi has debuted a carbon-draining billboard on Kingsland Road, Shoreditch, as part of its new Earth Day (22 April) campaign, titled “The power of possible”.

A campaign planned by media agency Electric Glue and designed by creative agency Enviral, the billboard measures 161m² and will suck four tonnes of CO2 from the air.

It reads: "A climate ad that sucks as much as this one? Possible."

According to Ecologi, the billboard will leave a net emissions removal of 2.1 tonnes, after accounting for production emissions.

The brand worked with blowUP Media to produce the banner and will use a technology called Pureti that uses natural sunlight to break down harmful emissions.

The billboard will be on display from 18 April to 29 May and can remove up to 40% of the pollution that it comes into contact with.

After six weeks, PVC waste from the billboard will be burnt at high temperatures to generate superheated steam to drive a turbine and produce electricity.

Metal from the combustion process will be recycled and ash will be used in road building and construction.

The agency will also launch a TV ad for Earth Day, featuring Dragons' Den investor Steven Bartlett.

The ad features Bartlett giving a monologue to camera about collective action against climate change, as a group of people walk behind him.

He says: "People say we can't tackle the climate crisis alone, but we believe it's possible if we come together."

The ad ends with the Ecologi logo, and the tagline: "Climate action at your fingertips".

Adam Boita, chief marketing officer at Ecologi, said: “We want to show how media can be a force for good.

“Through harnessing the power of collective action we can reverse climate change together.”