Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

The Economist takes latest ad on laps of Parliament Square

Magazine hangs digital outdoor ad on latest Brexit vote.

The Economist is capitalising on interest in the latest vote by parliament on the government’s Brexit deal today.

It has sent a van carrying a digital outdoor poster that displays the message: "Tired of going around in circles?" The vehicle is driving around Parliament Square from 8am this morning until the voting concludes tonight.

The van will also display a URL, "Economist.com/directions", that points to an Economist article titled: "Theresa May has lost control of Brexit. Parliament must take over."

The creative, by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, encourages passers-by to send a text message to receive a free copy of the magazine.

