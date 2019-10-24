Economist's Michael Brunt joins News UK

Michael Brunt, chief operating officer at The Economist, has joined News UK as general manager of Times Newspapers.

He takes over from managing director of Times Newspapers, Chris Duncan, who has been appointed managing director of platform partnerships.

Brunt will work alongside Jo Bucci, chief operating officer at Wireless Group, who has been promoted to general manager of The Sun. Together, the pair will be responsible for the financial performance of The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun.

They will report to chief operating officer David Dinsmore, who said: "These new general manager roles will be hugely influential in driving our strategy to grow and monetise the millions of people who engage with our news brands daily."

Meanwhile, Duncan will work with chief strategy officer Alison Dolan, who has taken on additional responsibilities for developing new distribution partnerships with platforms.

Duncan and Dolan negotiated News UK’s recent deal with Apple to launch The Times and The Sunday Times on the Apple News+ paid subscription service.

Wireless managing director for commercial development Calum Macaulay takes on the new position of general manager of Wireless, reporting to chief executive Scott Taunton.

Lastly, Victoria Bell, interim chief marketing officer at The Sun, has become general manager for marketing across News UK. She will report to Dinsmore.

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: "As we continue to expand our audiences and grow our revenues, we need to develop new distribution relationships with major platforms. Alison and Chris will be focused on monetising our content in these spaces, as well as driving digital licensing and off-platform revenues."