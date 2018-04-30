Ecover uses 'Rubbish Cafe' to educate consumers on clean living

The "Rubbish Café" invited people to swap a piece of plastic for a free meal and an Ecover washing up liquid bottle. It was part of the brand's new "Let's live clean" campaign.

Victoria Hunt-Taylor, head of marketing at Ecover, said: "It’s really about providing awareness not just of our brand but about the clean-living movement and recycling and trying to close that loop and cut down on single-waste plastic.

"Our target is the people who we call the conscious consumers… it’s anybody who wants to be a bit more mindful about how they live their lifestyle so whether they know they should do a bit more recycling or whether it's eating habits."

The activation ran on 3 and 4 May in London's Covent Garden. PR agency Red Consultancy delivered the activation with VCCP.