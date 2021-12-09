Fayola Douglas
EDF installs pollution-detecting Christmas tree in Glasgow city centre

Lights will change from green to white when the level of pollution is high

EDF: installed a pollution-detecting Christmas tree in Glasgow
EDF has installed a Christmas tree on Glasgow's Buchanan Street that features lights that change colour according to the pollution levels in the city centre.

Called "Christmas tree-v'' the festive lights display aims to make motorists more aware of the impact that petrol and diesel cars have on the environment. The colour-changing lights are powered by an electric vehicle (EV) provided by Drive Electric.

Developed by EDF's research and development team, the light display has been programmed to reflect pollution data and will change colour from green to white when the World Health Organization annual mean limit of pollutants in the air is exceeded. Live pollution data from the Glasgow High Street Defra monitoring site will be used.

The display follows consumer research commissioned by EDF, which revealed 63% of Brits travelling this Christmas will be using a car as their main mode of transport, with only 5% of these driving an EV.

Glasgow was selected as the home of the activation as not only was the city host to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, but is also set to be car-free by 2027 as part of its low emission zone plan. Phase two of the plan, which starts on 1 June 2023, requires all vehicles entering the city centre zone to meet the required emission standards or face a penalty.

Philippe Commaret, managing director for customers at EDF, said: "Santa may not ride an electric sleigh, but increasing numbers of motorists are choosing to drive electric vehicles, with COP encouraging more people to consider the carbon impact of their travel this Christmas.

"Thanks to our specially designed 'Christmas tree-v', visitors to Glasgow city centre will be able to see pollution levels change throughout the day as the lights change, helping people to see the impact of their transport choices for themselves. As Britain's biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, we're committed to making it as easy as possible for motorists to make the switch to an EV and cut their carbon emissions, from car leasing deals to home charging points and 100% renewable zero-carbon EV tariffs."

To encourage the transition to electric vehicles, EDF has partnered with car leasing provider Drive Electric to bring consumers deals and home charge points through its partnership with Pod Point.

