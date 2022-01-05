Fayola Douglas
Added 30 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

EDF plugs into bespoke #ChangeTheBrief sustainability training

Vote of confidence in cross-industry initiative set up to tackle climate crisis.

EDF: brands mission is to help the nation achieve net zero
EDF: brands mission is to help the nation achieve net zero

Energy provider EDF has become one of the first brand customers for the advanced training programme offered by cross-industry sustainability initiative #ChangeTheBrief Alliance. 

The training will inform EDF’s 2022 marketing strategy and focus on the potential to make its customers adopt more sustainable behaviours. 

EDF was invited to participate in the programme by its agencies Havas London and Havas Media Group, which are alliance members. 

The training is managed by Purpose Disruptors, a network of ad industry people assembled to drive brands to transition to a net zero carbon world by 2030. 

Trainers include Paddy Loughman, strategist for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Rachel Arthur, sustainable fashion consultant at the United Nations Environment Programme, Morag Watson, director of policy at Scottish Renewables, and Rob McFaul, one of the co-founders of Purpose Disruptors and alumnus of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

The "depth and practice" package, which EDF is taking up, comes at an additional cost to the "breadth and knowledge" training that Havas can access for free as part of its alliance membership.

Nicola Collins, senior brand manager at EDF UK, said: "It's our mission to help the nation achieve net zero. Doing so requires a concerted, combined effort – and we recognise the power of our marketing campaigns to drive positive, sustainable behaviour change. When Havas invited us to participate in this programme alongside them, it was a no-brainer.”

Xavier Rees, chief executive of Havas London and Havas CX Helia, said: "The power advertising has to make sustainable behaviours and lifestyles truly aspirational, across all section of society, remains one of the most influential and wide-reaching tools we have. In EDF, we couldn't ask for a more like-minded partner, and we're so pleased to be on this journey together.”

The #ChangeTheBrief Alliance’s founding members are WPP, Omnicom and Havas.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Promoted

December 23, 2021
How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

Promoted

December 22, 2021
How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

Promoted

December 21, 2021
Getty Images

New frontiers for brands and TV

Promoted

December 21, 2021