EDF plugs into bespoke #ChangeTheBrief sustainability training

Energy provider EDF has become one of the first brand customers for the advanced training programme offered by cross-industry sustainability initiative #ChangeTheBrief Alliance.

The training will inform EDF’s 2022 marketing strategy and focus on the potential to make its customers adopt more sustainable behaviours.

EDF was invited to participate in the programme by its agencies Havas London and Havas Media Group, which are alliance members.

The training is managed by Purpose Disruptors, a network of ad industry people assembled to drive brands to transition to a net zero carbon world by 2030.

Trainers include Paddy Loughman, strategist for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Rachel Arthur, sustainable fashion consultant at the United Nations Environment Programme, Morag Watson, director of policy at Scottish Renewables, and Rob McFaul, one of the co-founders of Purpose Disruptors and alumnus of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

The "depth and practice" package, which EDF is taking up, comes at an additional cost to the "breadth and knowledge" training that Havas can access for free as part of its alliance membership.

Nicola Collins, senior brand manager at EDF UK, said: "It's our mission to help the nation achieve net zero. Doing so requires a concerted, combined effort – and we recognise the power of our marketing campaigns to drive positive, sustainable behaviour change. When Havas invited us to participate in this programme alongside them, it was a no-brainer.”

Xavier Rees, chief executive of Havas London and Havas CX Helia, said: "The power advertising has to make sustainable behaviours and lifestyles truly aspirational, across all section of society, remains one of the most influential and wide-reaching tools we have. In EDF, we couldn't ask for a more like-minded partner, and we're so pleased to be on this journey together.”

The #ChangeTheBrief Alliance’s founding members are WPP, Omnicom and Havas.