Edgar the dragon dons Christmas jumper in Save the Children Channel 4 takeover



Save the Children is taking over an entire primetime Channel 4 ad break during Gogglebox tonight (Friday) to promote its annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day, which takes place on 13 December.

The charity will follow its regular Christmas Jumper Day ad with an ident featuring Myleene Klass and Dom Joly knitting their own Christmas jumpers.

Spots from Duracell, John Lewis & Partners/Waitrose & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Moonpig and Smyths Toys Superstores will all follow in which characters are seen wearing their Christmas knits with pride.

It represents the first creative TV advertising partnership of its kind for Save the Children, which anticipates that this year will be its most successful Christmas Jumper Day yet.

The TV campaign is the result of collaboration between 4Sales, MediaCom North and Channel 4, with MediaCom North securing press, print, social and outdoor activity from the Metro, Evening Standard, Twitter, Ocean Outdoor, Social Chain and Spotify.

"We’re so excited that our most wide-reaching advertising campaign is happening on Friday 6 December, thanks to Channel 4 and the generosity of the brands that have got on board," Sarah Button-Stephens senior campaign fundraising manager at Save the Children, said.

"We’re really grateful to M&S, Moonpig, Smyths Toys, Duracell, John Lewis and Waitrose, who have really got in the Christmas Jumper Day spirit, as have some of their brilliant festive characters!

"Hopefully this will help make Christmas Jumper Day 2019 our biggest one yet and raise lots of money for vulnerable children around the world."