Sara Spary
Added 55 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Edgar the dragon dons Christmas jumper in Save the Children Channel 4 takeover

Charity is collaborating with Duracell, John Lewis/Waitrose, M&S, Moonpig and Smyths to promote Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser.


Save the Children is taking over an entire primetime Channel 4 ad break during Gogglebox tonight (Friday) to promote its annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day, which takes place on 13 December.

The charity will follow its regular Christmas Jumper Day ad with an ident featuring Myleene Klass and Dom Joly knitting their own Christmas jumpers.

Spots from Duracell, John Lewis & Partners/Waitrose & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Moonpig and Smyths Toys Superstores will all follow in which characters are seen wearing their Christmas knits with pride.  

It represents the first creative TV advertising partnership of its kind for Save the Children, which anticipates that this year will be its most successful Christmas Jumper Day yet.

The TV campaign is the result of collaboration between 4Sales, MediaCom North and Channel 4, with MediaCom North securing press, print, social and outdoor activity from the Metro, Evening Standard, Twitter, Ocean Outdoor, Social Chain and Spotify.

"We’re so excited that our most wide-reaching advertising campaign is happening on Friday 6 December, thanks to Channel 4 and the generosity of the brands that have got on board," Sarah Button-Stephens  senior campaign fundraising manager at Save the Children, said.

"We’re really grateful to M&S, Moonpig, Smyths Toys, Duracell, John Lewis and Waitrose, who have really got in the Christmas Jumper Day spirit, as have some of their brilliant festive characters!

"Hopefully this will help make Christmas Jumper Day 2019 our biggest one yet and raise lots of money for vulnerable children around the world."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Promoted

December 03, 2019
"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Promoted

December 03, 2019