Edinburgh agency Whitespace becomes part of Isobar UK

Edinburgh-based creative agency Whitespace has become part of global digital network Isobar and renamed "Whitespace, an Isobar company".

Whitespace, which has a team of 70 and clients including Aegon, the Scottish government and VisitScotland, was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network in 2018.

The agency will continue to be led by joint managing partners Iain Valentine and Phillip Lockwood-Holmes, and will not be merged into Isobar.

Isobar is also owned by Dentsu Aegis, which said the move was not related to wider company restructuring and has not resulted in any job losses.

Last month, Dentsu Aegis posted full-year loss of ¥80.89bn (£568m) for 2019. In December, Campaign reported that about 9% of the group’s estimated 4,000 staff in the UK "may be impacted" in a restructuring aimed at helping to turn around the business.

Dentsu Aegis said the Isobar and Whitespace partnership would "further power Isobar UK’s creative, experience and innovation offering", with Whitespace strengthened by Isobar UK’s "strategic technology and commerce capabilities".

Whitespace's NowLab – a new innovation workshop, prototype and experimentation space for clients – will form part of Isobar’s existing global NowLab initiative.

"We are really excited to join Isobar’s growing global family, after becoming part of Dentsu last year," Valentine said.

"Creativity underpins everything Isobar do, so we see a clear cultural fit and opportunity to grow our team and what we can do for clients."

Jean Lin, Isobar's global chief executive, added: "This is the next step for Isobar’s growing team in the UK. It brings together our globally recognised commerce and technology team in London with a hugely talented team in Scotland – creating a powerful solution for clients who need to transform themselves in the face of an increased reliance on experience to differentiate their brands."