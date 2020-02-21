EE bus tour will showcase how to use 5G

EE is showing the public how to use 5G from a touring bus, visiting cities where it has switched on its 5G network.

A demonstration will show visitors how to utilise 5G using Samsung's latest smartphones. Visitors will be able to try using Nreal mixed-reality glasses connected to a 5G smartphone and will be guided via a bespoke app to stream exclusive content over 5G on to a digital screen. The demonstrations are intended to combine the physical and digital worlds in a new way.

On board the aqua-coloured double-decker vehicle, EE will serve coffee and pastries that can be enjoyed by consumers exploring 5G. Prizes, from FA Cup final tickets to Harry Styles concert tickets, will also be available.

The bus appeared in Manchester's Spinningfields Square during 18-19 February. It will now embark on a UK tour, visiting Argyle Street in Glasgow (26-27 February), St David's in Cardiff (3-4 March), Paradise Place in Liverpool (10-11 March), Westfield White City in London (17-18 March) and the Rotunda in Birmingham (24-25 March).

Cake, the sport and entertainment arm of Havas, is delivering the project.