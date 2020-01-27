EE creates 5G-powered dress for Baftas red carpet

EE will debut the world’s first 5G-powered dress, which will appear to physically transform, on the red carpet at this year’s Baftas.

The dress, designed by artist Richard Malone, will be worn by TV presenter Maya Jama and transform in real time as she walks the red carpet. The six-layered garment contains 12 body-length wires and 18 sensor bulbs, and was created from ethically sourced fabric made from materials such as ocean waste.

The phone network is using its headline sponsorship of the annual film and TV awards to promote its superfast 5G mobile network, focusing on how the technology can be used by the fashion industry and in styling live events. Last year EE displayed an "AI stylist", in which a digital supermodel appeared on the red carpet using 5G.

The activation, created by EE’s digital creative agency Publicis.Poke alongside Cake, should provoke ideas about how the fashion industry could be disrupted by 5G technology, which enables of huge amounts of data to be processed at high speed in busy environments such as a live spectator event.

A dress that can be physically altered in real time by computer transforms clothing into live performance art. The technology could also enable catwalk models to wear multiple items without the need to change clothes.

EE will launch an official live stream of the red carpet display, featuring Jama and her 5G augmented-reality dress, on the brand’s Twitter account from 4pm on 2 February. The brand is also creating a bespoke Instagram lens to complement the AR dress.

Pete Jeavons, director of marketing communications at BT and EE, said: "This year we will open the red carpet of the EE Baftas using our award-winning network and its unique capabilities to turn red carpet fashion on its head, as we bring together physical and digital fashion to create the world’s first 5G-powered AR dress.

"In a never-before seen moment in film awards history, we will be using our network to show how the seemingly impossible can be made possible through 5G technology, giving fans a taste of the future of fashion."