EE gifts unlimited data to NHS workers in Kevin Bacon-fronted campaign

Work was created by Saatchi & Saatchi.

EE: stars long-time brand ambassador Bacon
EE has launched a campaign giving unlimited data to NHS workers, fronted by actor and long-running brand ambassador Kevin Bacon.

The ad takes a serious note and shows Bacon sitting down and talking directly to the camera. "Hello UK, hope you’re staying safe," Bacon begins, reassuring the public that he would "normally be making a joke, but not today".

He continues: "NHS workers, this is all about you."

The TV ad shows a link that NHS workers can use to register for unlimited data with EE until October, using a valid NHS email address.

"We’re clapping for you, we’re rooting for you but, most of all, we’re thankful for you," Bacon declares as the spot comes to a close.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi and launching tomorrow (10 April) on TV, it is supported by video-on-demand and social media activity.

"As we all continue to navigate these uncertain times, staying connected to loved ones is increasingly important," Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE, said.

"Using our network, we wanted to show a small token of our appreciation for the work the NHS is doing to keep us all safe. Hopefully, this will help them to keep in touch with friends and family during this difficult time."

The move is part of EE and BT’s efforts to increase support for the NHS, including connecting the UK's first temporary field hospital, the NHS Nightingale in London.

Earlier this year, Campaign reported that EE has been rethinking the way it uses Bacon in its ads, after the brand released a campaign featuring Bastille. At the time, Jeavons said: "What we've discovered is that we can use him in different ways, equally as effectively. It doesn't always have to be Kevin Bacon in the camera – he can open the ad and can close it, and have little moments in-between."

