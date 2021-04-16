EE hosts celebrity AR foosball tournament at Wembley Stadium

EE is hosting a 5G-powered augmented reality "foosball" tournament live from Wembley Stadium later this month to promote the Samsung S21 device.

The pitch will be turned into a real-time AR foosball table that can be operated using a custom application. From the stands the teams will be able to slide, power kick and bounce to navigate the ball and achieve goals.

The celebrity competitors have been split into two teams: on Team Aqua it's England manager Gareth Southgate, singer Yungen, former rugby player Ugo Monye, England football player Fara Williams and YouTuber Elz the Witch, and on Team Yellow it's former England players Peter Crouch and Joe Cole, former England rugby player James Haskell, TV presenter and footballer Chelcee Grimes and freestyle footballer Lia Lewis.

Two competition winners each with a plus one will be able to play foosball after the tournament on 26 April with the celebrity competitors. The competition, which launched 15 April, is available for all EE customers. Competition winners will also win a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.

Cake is delivering the project.

Sam Kemp, products and devices technology director at EE said: "We're excited to be giving our customers a one-of-a-kind experience from the most iconic sporting venue in the world. Live from Wembley turf, they, along with our nation's sporting greats, will be putting our network to the test, in the ultimate game of AR foosball.

"Our customers are always a step ahead at Wembley Stadium, but during the tournament, our award-winning 5G capabilities will ensure they're on equal footing – whether they're head-to-head with an England manager or defending against a football legend – you won't miss a kick!"

EE is the lead partner of Wembley Stadium. In an ad to launch its 5G service in May 2019 Kevin Bacon showed football fans at a pub how to watch the game as if they were at Wembley Stadium via AR. The ad "5G brings you the best seats in the house" was by Saatchi & Saatchi London.