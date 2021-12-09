EE lands a plane from a family home for broadband ad

EE has unveiled a campaign showing a plane being landed using its Full Fibre Max broadband from a family home.

A 60-second ad by Saatchi & Saatchi London shows the real-life Saley family all on their connected devices, while their dining room, via the same broadband, is turned into a remote air traffic control system. Using real-time data, a pilot is guided to make a smooth landing at Cambridge airport as the family of five watches on in amazement. EE brand ambassador Kevin Bacon also features in the spot.

The film, which launches today (10 December) during Coronation Street at 7.45pm, aims to demonstrate the power and reliability of the network. It was created by Alex Lucas and Jon Farley, and directed by Bafta award-winning producer Tom Hooper through Smuggler. Media is handled by Essence.

The campaign also comprises out-of-home and targeted digital advertising.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE, said: “In today’s connected family home, we know how many devices can be online at one time and this is increasing all the time, so this demonstration was about showing that despite how many devices are already relying on EE Full Fibre, the broadband can still cope with so much more.”

Guillermo Vega, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, added: "EE's new Full Fibre broadband can handle anything you throw at it, so we put it to the test with a product demo on an epic scale.”

As well as crediting Hooper, Vega paid tribute to the air traffic controllers and “our incredible technical production partner The 5Gs” for making the “seemingly impossible, possible”.

This year EE has doubled down on communicating the superiority of its broadband offering. In May, the spot “A close yet far shave” showed Lucifer actor Tom Ellis receiving a state-of-the-art shave on Mount Snowdon from his barber – who was 250 miles away in London – via a 4G-powered robotic arm that mirrored the barber’s gestures.