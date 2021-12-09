Gemma Charles
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

EE lands a plane from a family home for broadband ad

The film by Saatchi & Saatchi London aims to show the power of EE’s Full Fibre Max broadband.

EE: ad shows plane being landed from a dining room
EE: ad shows plane being landed from a dining room

EE has unveiled a campaign showing a plane being landed using its Full Fibre Max broadband from a family home.

A 60-second ad by Saatchi & Saatchi London shows the real-life Saley family all on their connected devices, while their dining room, via the same broadband, is turned into a remote air traffic control system. Using real-time data, a pilot is guided to make a smooth landing at Cambridge airport as the family of five watches on in amazement. EE brand ambassador Kevin Bacon also features in the spot.

The film, which launches today (10 December) during Coronation Street at 7.45pm, aims to demonstrate the power and reliability of the network. It was created by Alex Lucas and Jon Farley, and directed by Bafta award-winning producer Tom Hooper through Smuggler. Media is handled by Essence.

The campaign also comprises out-of-home and targeted digital advertising.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE, said: “In today’s connected family home, we know how many devices can be online at one time and this is increasing all the time, so this demonstration was about showing that despite how many devices are already relying on EE Full Fibre, the broadband can still cope with so much more.”

Guillermo Vega, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, added: "EE's new Full Fibre broadband can handle anything you throw at it, so we put it to the test with a product demo on an epic scale.” 

As well as crediting Hooper, Vega paid tribute to the air traffic controllers and “our incredible technical production partner The 5Gs” for making the “seemingly impossible, possible”.

This year EE has doubled down on communicating the superiority of its broadband offering. In May, the spot “A close yet far shave” showed Lucifer actor Tom Ellis receiving a state-of-the-art shave on Mount Snowdon from his barber – who was 250 miles away in London – via a 4G-powered robotic arm that mirrored the barber’s gestures.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to harness the power of Connected TV

How to harness the power of Connected TV

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
BRANDS
Can creating more immersive consumer experiences using AR benefit advertisers?

Campaign podcast: Attention, immersive storytelling and the metaverse

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Are you paying attention? How AR is proving that immersion counts

Are you paying attention? How AR is proving that immersion counts

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago