Gurjit Degun
Added 11 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

EE launches 5G with Stormzy gig on a floating stage

Short performance took place in front of Tower Bridge.

Stormzy: performed tracks including Big For Your Boots
Stormzy: performed tracks including Big For Your Boots

EE launched its 5G network last night with a performance by Stormzy on a floating stage on the River Thames.

The 15-minute show in front of Tower Bridge took place as the network switched on the faster mobile data speed for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester.

There were more than 200 LED lights on the stage, with light beams also projecting into the night sky, as well as fireworks.

Stormzy's performance was live-streamed over EE’s new 5G network and broadcast on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The event was hosted by Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

EE also put on a virtual-reality experience in stores across the country where 5G is available for fans to watch the performance in 360 degrees.

Stormzy performed Cold, Big for Your Boots and Vossi Bop to crowds along the riverbank, as well as those invited to join EE on a boat that earlier in the evening sailed under Tower Bridge as it opened especially for the night.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer business, said: "We wanted to mark the arrival of the UK’s first 5G network with something spectacular. Tonight, we made history, not only by becoming the first network to launch 5G in the UK, but also using 5G to live-stream this event to thousands of fans across the UK.

"Stormzy lit up the Thames and his fans’ faces with the energy, passion and charisma that he always brings to his live shows."

Later this year, EE will launch 5G across the busiest parts of Bristol, Coventry, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. In 2020, it will be rolled out to Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cambridge, Dundee, Exeter, Ipswich, Norwich, Plymouth and York.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now