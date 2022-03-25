EE opens AR superstore at Wembley Stadium

EE is opening an augmented reality superstore at Wembley Stadium where fans will be guided by an avatar of England and Liverpool FC player, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Opening in time for the England international friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast on 26 March and 29 March respectively, fans will be able to browse and purchase England matchday merchandise using AR.

Powered by EE’s 5G network, visitors to the "EE 5G superstore" will be handed smartphones enabling them to explore the virtual aspects of the store.

Throughout the shop, there will be markers that can be scanned to view the kit. As visitors walk through the store they will then be greeted by Alexander-Arnold’s avatar, which was created by the football player being scanned at a volumetric studio. His avatar will talk them through the superstore experience showcasing the new England home shirt and directing fans as to how to make their way through the experience.

Guests will have the ability to view the football shirts in AR from every angle, zoom in to see the small details and make purchases before receiving their kit.

Shoppers will complete the experience at "EE’s 5G superstore" by posing for a selfie with Alexander-Arnold’s avatar before they head into Wembley Stadium.

All proceeds from the store will be matched via a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society. The charity is the FA’s official charity partner with the England versus Switzerland fixture on 26 March dedicated to helping raise funds and awareness for the cause.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “The 'EE 5G superstore' is an exciting new shopping experience that provides a glimpse into the future of retail.

"The possibilities 5G technology offers are endless and what better way to drive this forward than by working with our longstanding partners at the FA and Wembley Stadium to give England fans the chance to buy their kit in a new and innovative way.”

EE is the lead partner of Wembley Stadium with the partnership dating back to 2014.