EE opens hyperconnected townhouse

The experience has an interactive kitchen, buffer-free living room and tech-enabled gym.

EE: virtual reality workouts in the wellness gym
EE has taken a hyperconnected townhouse on tour to demonstrate the power of its Full Fibre Max broadband.

EE's "House of Fibre" has an interactive kitchen with smart cooking devices, including a smart diffuser, to set the atmosphere and scent within the room, and a smart speaker, offering step-by-step cooking instructions.

There is also a gamer's paradise that has a range of screens and consoles and a living room created for buffer-free streaming of TV shows and films. The house is completed by a wellness gym, with VR headsets, smart bikes, wearables technology to monitor body function and a smart mirror.

Visitors to the House of Fibre can also attend digitally enhanced cooking and gaming masterclasses.

To start its three-city tour, the immersive tech experience had a two-day residence on Rodney Street, Liverpool. Here, the gaming masterclass was led by professional Fifa players Tom "XL Tom" Lees and Nathan "Zelonius" Horton, while a cooking experience was hosted by chef and former The Great British Bake Off contestant Mark Lutton.

The experience will be heading to Canynge Square in Bristol, on 5 and 6 March, before visiting Manchester, at a location still to be confirmed, on 9 and 10 April.

The roadshow is being supported by an integrated ad campaign running on key out-of-home sites in all three cities, as well as targeted placements across local print, online and radio.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: "The 'House of Fibre' is a brilliant way for us to demonstrate to our customers what EE's Full Fibre Max broadband is capable of. EE Full Fibre can connect 100 devices at the same time; these devices will be powering all of the digital experiences taking place in the 'House of Fibre'."

The experience was conceptualised, produced and delivered by EE's activation agency, Cake. The above-the-line campaign has been developed by EE's ad agency, Saatchi & Saatchi London, and PR is being handled by M&C Saatchi Talk.

