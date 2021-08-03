EE partners Beatport for 5G-powered club nights

EE has teamed up with Beatport to host 5G-powered club nights in Liverpool and Manchester.

The experiences are a celebration of local DJ talent, giving electronic dance music fans the chance to enjoy dual DJ performances live, either in person or over a 5GEE powered livestream.

Called "EE x Beatport parallel" the first event will be hosted in Liverpool across two venues, Liberté Rooftop and Matou Roof Terrace on 12 August. DJ pairs will tag-team live via EE's 5G network. The line-up will be DJs Yousef and Lauren Lo Sung, with special guest James Organ at Liberté Rooftop and Melé and Siân Bennett, with special guest Baxter at Matou Roof Terrace.

The Manchester event will be held at Hatch on 19 August. Headlined by Hot Since 82, with DJ sets from DJ Paulette and Massey (Sprechen), the experience will feature virtual performances from Neil Diablo and Gina Breeze, which will be intermixed live from a secret location.

Attendance is reserved exclusively for local residents who can apply for tickets to the events in Liverpool at Liberté Rooftop and Matou Roof Terrace or in Manchester at Hatch.

The performances will also be live-streamed online and shown live in 4K at 5GEE virtual reality outdoor pop-ups situated at Church Street in Liverpool on 12 August and Spinningfield Square in Manchester on 19 August.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: "You've got to be able to trust in your network for the moments that count. 'EE x Beatport parallel' will see us put our network to the test – using our real-life 5G network to seamlessly mix live sets together from two different locations, without missing a beat. The music industry has had such a turbulent 18 months and it has affected cities across the country, so we're excited to be working with local talent in Manchester and Liverpool to bring back the music, and make some history as the UK's first hybrid, 5G-powered club night."

Ed Hill, vice-president of Beatport Media Group, added: "At Beatport, our mission is to connect electronic music lovers with the world's best music via the very latest tools in technology. The hybrid 5G-powered club night that we are spearheading with EE will be a world first. We are incredibly excited to be able to deliver seamless live sets from two different locations with some of the hottest names in dance, for a back-to-back experience that is set to redefine what is possible in the live events space."

Cake is delivering the project.