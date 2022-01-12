EE powers 3D Sir David Attenborough in immersive nature experience

EE'S 5G network is being used to power an augmented reality experience inspired by the BBC series The Green Planet.

Led by a virtual Sir David Attenborough, who has been transformed into a 3D hologram through volumetric capture, guests can take an immersive journey exploring the secret kingdom of plants.

Travelling through six digitally enhanced biomes, visitors to the Regent Street pop-up experience will encounter rainforests, fresh water and saltwater worlds. Guests will be given a mobile device that becomes their dynamic window into the world of plants. Digital seeds can be seen blowing through the air, fluttering butterflies, shoals of fish swimming through the ocean and virtual birds and animals come to life.

For the experience, open from 11 February until 9 March, interaction is enhanced by dynamic spatial audio that guides attendees through the digital environment, and the digital plants and animals react to the visitors' presence in the space.

The project is being delivered by the Green Planet Experience Consortium members, which include consortium lead Factory 42, BBC Studios, 5G mobile network operator EE, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Talesmith and Dimension Studios.

"The Green Planet Experience" is a responsible experience, and the team are working with Isla to implement 'proseed', the best practice framework for sustainable events.

Powered by EE 5G, the experience was one of nine projects to win Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport funding as part of the 5G Create competition, exploring how 5G can be used by a wide range of sectors including the creative industries. The Crown Estate is working in partnership with The Green Planet AR Experience Consortium, providing the Piccadilly Circus location at 55 Regent Street.

Marc Allera, chief executive of EE's Consumer Division, said: "This pioneering project brings the power of our 5G network to life, enabling new and innovative experiences that will help to educate visitors on the extraordinary plant life that makes up our planet.

"Understanding our environment has never been more important and by using augmented reality and EE's brilliant 5G network, we will enable visitors to immerse themselves in nature and inspire greater responsibility towards our planet."