EE recruits Bastille for impromptu AR gig

Live-streamed appearance aims to demonstrates capabilities of 5G.

EE: commuters given devices to watch Bastille performance

EE held an impromptu gig in Birmingham’s New Street station featuring Bastille yesterday (28 November) to promote its 5G network.

The performance was live-streamed in Liverpool and Edinburgh using Nreal’s mixed-reality glasses and Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Fold 5G. Augmented reality allowed those watching remotely to have a 360-degree experience.

Passers-by at Liverpool Lime Street station and Edinburgh city centre were provided with devices to view the gig.

The performance will feature in EE’s upcoming brand campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi, launching in January 2020.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE, said: "With 5G, our customers can enjoy immersive experiences no matter where they are, even during their commute and in the busiest places. We’re saying goodbye to the days of refreshing our screens while waiting to get out of the station into a less congested area.

"This extraordinary AR performance from Bastille in three cities simultaneously is a great demonstration of what’s now possible for our customers with 5G."

