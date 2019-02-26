EE scales up Wembley Cup experience to reach new audiences

EE is leveraging the power of esports and live events to reach new audiences and boost its brand metrics of consideration, perception and warmth.

Speaking at Campaign’s Future Fit event in London yesterday, EE’s head of sport sponsorship, Matt Stevenson, said: "Delivering live events and bringing sponsorship to life is so important, as it helps to drive perception of the brand and what we stand for, plus bring our network to life in a way that traditional media can’t."

EE's Wembley Cup work began as a series on YouTube in 2015, masterminded by Poke and YouTube influencer Spencer Owen of Spencer FC to tap a hard-to-reach younger audience for EE.

Poke’s executive creative director, Nicolas Roope, explained: "With Spencer FC, we built a team of YouTube influencers that could talk to the millennial audience authentically. We recognised that this wasn’t something that EE could be the face of or deliver authentically alone – the audience needed a face to relate to, plus a voice, personality and playful content."

Plans for the 2019 event are currently under way and Stevenson stated that the boost in the brand metrics help to sell the event internally and justify it year on year: "The opportunity for EE to put on an experience for a community of fans is significantly more personal than a targeted ad campaign. They can get closer to the heroes they normally see through a laptop or a phone."

Results