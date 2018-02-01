EE seeks to grow 'MiFi' brand with superfast antenna for rural consumers

The new EE antenna being installed at a home in Cumbria

The innovative product strengthens EE's mobile wifi (or MiFi) credentials, pushing the brand further beyond its core mobile phone services.

The 4G Home Broadband antenna and installation is available from today at a cost of £100. The antenna is a first of its kind home solution designed to address the issue of homes in remote areas that have no cable or fibre and poor reception.

EE said that the antenna could help the 580,000 homes that currently have slow internet speeds of less than 10Mbps. The company has already conducted trials in the Northern Fells area of Cumbria, where the antenna gave homes speeds of more than 100Mbps.

The antenna is fixed to a customer's outside wall. A cable connects it to the Home Router inside the house, eliminating signal loss from exterior walls.

4GEE Home packages cost between £35 and £60, with the antenna and its installation costing £100. If a customer already has an EE pay monthly phone plane or a 12-month SIM-only plan, EE said it would boost the customers’ mobile data allowance by an extra 5GB.

Max Taylor, EE’s managing director of marketing, said: "As our network continues to expand into some of the most remote parts of the UK, we’ve seen the amazing impact that 4G connectivity can have on rural communities.

"Our newest 4G home broadband router and antenna takes this one step further, ensuring thousands of families in rural areas across the UK could enjoy the benefits of superfast broadband inside their home for the very first time – whether video-calling the grandparents or streaming their favourite TV series."

EE’s trial of the service has been welcomed by Penrith MP Rory Stewart, who said it would allow "more and more areas of Cumbria to come online". The Countryside Alliance also welcomed the initiative.

The brand's superfast 4G network currently covers 90% of the UK’s landmass, equating to 99.6% of UK homes.

EE is no stranger to innovation. It recently launched a "Showcase" store format designed to shake up the staid mobile network retail store concept.