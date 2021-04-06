EE taps Liam Payne for AR Bafta performance

EE has enlisted Liam Payne for an augmented reality mobile experience ahead of the Bafta ceremony on 11 April.

For the AR performance, Payne will wear a motion capture suit containing sensors that pick up his every movement, and a headset that tracks his performance. Payne's body, facial movements, and audio data will be captured live and transformed to create the 3D animated performance.

The real-time AR experience, which has been created using EE's 5G network, will be broadcast to fans in the UK on their mobile phones via app The Round.

Cake, M&C Saatchi Talk and Saatchi & Saatchi will be delivering the project.

Following the AR app performance, the avatar will join Payne using holographic technology, powered by EE's 5G network on the stage of Royal Albert Hall, as part of an EE Bafta opening performance at 7pm on BBC One.

Marc Allera, chief executive of EE, said: "While the EE Bafta Film Awards might look a little different this year, we're using our award-winning network to provide an unmissable evening of entertainment. Whether you're a customer or not, we're bringing you closer to the action than ever before with two incredible performances from Liam Payne."

The EE Bafta Film Awards will take place over a weekend of celebration on 10 and 11 April.

Radio and television presenter Clara Amfo, who is hosting the show, will be conducting some exclusive interviews available on EE's social channels.

EE is a long-standing partner of the EE Bafta Film Awards. Last year EE created the world's first 5G-powered AR dress, worn by Maya Jama for the Baftas red carpet.