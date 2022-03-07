EE taps Rudimental for new edition of Beatport partnership

EE has recruited Rudimental to perform at the new edition of its hybrid club night created in partnership with Beatport.

"EE x Beatport present Parallel" is entering its second year with an event in Leeds on 17 March. There will be sets from Rudimental, Arielle Free, Manami, Babyschon and Leeds local, Junior Simba.

The event will take over Temple Arches, an open-air event space in Leeds city centre, with tickets available for local residents.

Rudimental will be performing a DJ set and other headliners including Arielle Free, Manami and Junior Simba will be going back-to-back on the decks.

Live DJ performances can be watched in person, online or at a 5GEE powered livestream at Millennium Square. EE will be streaming the DJ sets through its 5G network using 4K 360 quality to custom-built 5GEE VR headsets.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: "We saw huge success last year with Parallel 5G in Liverpool and Manchester. This year we are back, and it is bigger than before. This 5G powered live music experience brings to life the opportunities that 5G mobile technology can unlock while demonstrating how connectivity can let artists unleash their creativity and bring music to more people.

"Combining the power of our 5G network with talented musicians and the support from Beatport is allowing EE to continue to pave the way for developing innovative and forward-thinking ideas."

Ed Hill, vice-president of Beatport Media Group, added: "We're really excited to be teaming up with EE to deliver another one of our 5G powered club nights to the people of Leeds. Following on from last year, we can't wait to share quality tracks with music lovers by using the best technology.

"The team are looking forward to seeing what the DJs have in store this time around as we've lined up some of the best names on the electronic music scene to show what's possible in this space."

Last year EE and Beatport hosted events in Liverpool and Manchester that saw DJs collaborate from different venues to produce a live set via EE's 5G network.